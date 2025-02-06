Texas Longhorns Have Fighting Chance for Top-Tier Tight End Recruit
The Texas Longhorns have become one of the hottest recruiting destinations in college football. Led by Steve Sarkisian, it appears that the program should be a top-tier national championship contender for years to come.
With that in mind, Sarkisian and company are looking to fill out an elite 2026 recruiting class. They have already landed some key pieces, but are working on adding more talent.
So far in the 2026 class, the Longhorns have received commitments from four-star quarterback Dia Bell, three-star wide receiver Chris Stewart, and three-star offensive tackle Max Wright.
Now, they have a strong chance to end up landing a top-tier tight end.
As shared by Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro has trimmed his list of potential destinations down to just five teams. Texas happens to be on that list.
Alongside the Longhorns are Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama. Each school on his list are elite recruiting programs. In order to get him, Texas has a lot of work to do.
Prothro is currently ranked as the No. 2 tight end in the nation by 247 Sports. He is also the No. 21 prospect in the entire nation.
Landing an elite tight end like him would help vault the Longhorns' 2026 class up a notch.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds, Prothro has elite size to go along with great athleticism and speed for a tight end. He has the potential and talent to become a superstar at the college level. The NFL could be in his future as well if he reaches his ceiling.
Hopefully, Texas is able to land his commitment. It won't be easy, but being named in his top five is a big step in that direction.
Only time will tell, but Prothro is a name to keep a very close eye on for Longhorns' fans.
