Texas Longhorns Visit Brother Of NFL Star
While the summer recruiting cycle is heating up and most recruits are scheduling official visits, the Texas Longhorns aren't waiting just for them to get on campus.
Longhorns Assistant Football Coach, Mark Orphey, was on the road to visit 4-star cornerback, Justice Fitzpatrick, according to a post on X by On3 Recruits.
Fitzpatrick is the number seven overall cornerback in the country and the number 62 overall recruit. On3 Sports currently has their prediction for the Miami Hurricanes to land the coveted defensive back, with Florida, Georgia, and Texas having the following best odds, respectively.
The St. Thomas Aquinas product has shown exceptional top speed when needed to get vertical. He has also demonstrated a next-level ability to digest plays and keep his eyes in the backfield to maintain a view of how the play unfolds around him.
It's no wonder that Fitzpatrick is so much further ahead than his peers when it comes to understanding the game beyond surface level. He is the younger brother of the 3x All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Minkah, who won two National Championships at Alabama (2015 and 2017), also won the Jim Thorpe Award and Chuck Bednarik Award in 2017, en route to being the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft, where the Miami Dolphins took him.
Justice has three official visits already scheduled for the summer, including one to Forty Acres on June 13th. He will visit for a second time after taking an unofficial visit on April 22nd. Steve Sarkisian will get to impress the four-star recruit further, who has already talked about how great a connection Minkah and Sarkisian share.
Will Sarkisian be able to use his connection with one Fitzpatrick to help land the other?