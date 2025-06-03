Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land Highly-Ranked 2026 Offensive Tackle
Fresh off having Kelvin Banks Jr., a former five-star in-state prospect, be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Texas Longhorns could be setting up to create a similar success story.
While they have had a relatively slow start to the 2026 class as they ranked No. 26 nationally with just eight commits so far, things could begin to heat up as the month of June has arrived. The Longhorns will host hundreds of prospects over the next four weeks, as many of the top prospects take their official visits before many of them then announce a commitment.
That list of top prospects who may very well be waiting until after his visits to make a decision could be five-star offensive tackle John Turntine III.
The North Crowley product is set to take his official visit to Austin on June 20th, in addition to three others. While there has been no decision date set, Rivals' Adam Gorney recently predicted the Longhorns will land him.
"A battle between Texas and Texas A&M is raging for the four-star offensive lineman from Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley, but the Longhorns are leading right now, ..." Gorney writes. "But if [Felix] Ojo jumps on board, then that might help the Aggies with Turntine, too. That’s a wait-and-see game, but right now the Longhorns are looking strongest.
Turntine, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Lone Star State and No. 12 overall player nationally and is considered the best tackle in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
He holds offers from over three dozen schools, which include essentially every major Power Four program in college football. But it is the in-state Aggies who, per Gorney, pose the biggest threat to Texas.
Like the Longhorns, Texas A&M will get their chance to host Turntine on June 5th for an official visit. They will be the first school he visits this summer before he heads to Tennessee and Michigan, which will then be followed by Texas.
In addition to Turntine, the Longhorns are heavily involved in the recruitment of Felix Ojo, another in-state offensive tackle and five-star prospect. Despite Gorney's note that Ojo's potential commitment to the Longhorns could potentially help the Aggies, he also predicts Texas to ultimately land the Mansfield, Texas, native.