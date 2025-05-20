Texas Longhorns Making Major Move With Two-Way 5-Star Talent
After a recent social media tease, the Texas Longhorns will indeed be hosting one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 class on an official visit this summer.
As first reported by Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Lamar Brown will take an official visit to Austin, Texas, on June 6th. This comes after Texas edge coach LaAllan Clark went to see Brown at Baton Rouge, Louisiana's University Lab for a practice this spring.
Brown is rated as a five-star in the 247Sports Composite, where he ranks as the No. 1 interior lineman in the class and No. 1 player from Louisiana. He also ranks as the nation's 15th-best player overall.
In addition to playing football at University Lab, Brown also participates in track and field, where he became a Louisiana state champion in shot put.
He currently has four official visits scheduled for this summer, beginning with Miami on May 30th. Which will then be followed by Texas on June 6th, Texas A&M on June 13th, and then the in-state LSU Tigers on June 20th.
The list of visits previously included the Florida State Seminoles, who were set to host him on June 6th. However, as Rivals reported, plans have changed, and he will no longer take the visit to Tallahassee this summer and will instead check out the Longhorns.
This is a big deal for Texas as they are now seemingly firmly in the recruitment of Brown. He already has a decision date set for July 10th, which means he will likely know where he is going shortly following his final visit.
LSU is currently seen as the favorite to land Brown, that is if the crystal balls from 247Sports are correct. But with this recent official visit schedule change, it could mean the door is still open for Texas to swoop in and add him to their class.