Texas Baseball 3B Sam Richardson Entering Transfer Portal
When the transfer portal officially opened on Monday it meant that players across the country could officially declare their intention to depart their current school for a fresh change of scenery. And in the first two days, the Texas Longhorns have already seen four players announce their intention to do so.
The fourth to hit the portal came on Tuesday evening, as freshman third baseman and outfielder Sam Richardson took to social media to announce that he intends to transfer. Richardson, out of Lewisburg HS in Olive Branch, MS, did redshirted and did not appear in a single game for the Longhorns in 2025. As a result, he will maintain all four years of eligibility at his next stop.
It isn't hard to see why Richardson didn't appear in a game for the Longhorns this season, as he was blocked at his natural positions. Third base was manned initially by fellow freshman Adrian Rodriguez and then eventually Casey Borba, while the outfield spots were locked down by some combination of Will Gasparino, Max Belyeu, Tommy Farmer IV, Jonah Williams and Rodriguez.
He didn't record any stats this season but whoever lands the talented freshman will undoubtedly be getting one heck of a ballplayer. Rated as the top third baseman in Mississippi in 2024 and No. 3 overall nationally, he boasts plenty of raw power and a swing that leads to plenty of loud contact when he barrels up the ball.
He joins a trio of freshman who also declared their decisions to hit the portal on Monday evening. Those three were outfielder Matt Scott, outfielder Donovan Jordan and left-handed pitcher Chance Covert.
As the offseason continues to unfold more portal news will come out for the Longhorns. They will deal with more departures. However, last year showed that Jim Schlossnagle and his staff will be aggressive at getting top guys, and with a full offseason to work with, look for them to attack the portal even harder this time around.