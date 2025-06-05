How a Controversial Call Fueled Texas Longhorns' Victory in Game 1 of WCWS
The Texas Longhorns have put themselves one step closer to a national championship after a 2-1 victory in Game 1 of the championship series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but not after overcoming a bit of controversy.
With the game being a pitcher's duel, as many expected with two of the best pitchers in the country, any small breakthrough would've been enough to win the game. In the fifth inning, with what looked like an incredible play from catcher Reese Atwood, throwing out a base runner on a steal attempt in plenty of time was overturned due to obstruction after a challenge from Texas Tech, and the base runner was awarded second base.
And in the very next at-bat, the Red Raider batter was able to bring in that run from second.
"It's a tough call," said Reese Atwood in a postgame press conference. "I'm just really proud of how the team responded to it, so that all that matters. I feel like we were kind of fired up after that and got the momentum going on from there."
As a team, Texas had just one hit going into the fifth inning, making the chances of a comeback even smaller. However, in the sixth inning, Longhorns batters managed to break through with Kayden Henry getting on base with a single, and Mia Scott also getting on base with a single, heading into the batter's box for the next at-bat was Atwood.
Knowing the danger that Reese Atwood is at the plate, Texas Tech set up to intentionally walk Atwood and load up the bases. However, the fourth pitch came in way too close to the plate, and Atwood jumped all over it, knocking it past the infield and bringing in the two runners to take the lead late in the game.
"The first pitch, I think, she left a little [on the plate], and I was like, oh," Atwood said. "And after that, I was just looking for something. That game was really tight, and I knew I had to take a risk to try and do something for my team...I saw my opportunity and I took it."
The two-RBI single was Atwood's first hit of the Women's College World Series, and it couldn't have come in a bigger moment for the Longhorns.
"I think it [confidence] stays the same, it's Reese Atwood at the plate," Teagan Kavan said. "I don't care if she had struck out ten times before that, if I was pitching to her, I wouldn't want to, so no confidence drop at all, and she was 0-10 and they were intentionally walking her, so I think that says it too."
The Texas Longhorns look to close out the series in Game 2, game two is set for Thursday, June 5 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.