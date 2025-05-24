How to Watch & Listen to Texas Longhorns Softball Super Regional Game 3
With the season on the line and a trip to the Women's College World Series hanging in the balance, the No. 6-seeded Texas Longhorns face off with the No. 11-seeded Clemson Tigers in a pivotal game three in the Austin Super Regional that decides the fates of both their seasons.
The Longhorns, with all to play for in game two, needing to force a game three to keep the season alive, extended the life of its season with a crucial, nail-biting 7-5 extra-inning victory in game two.
Both teams battled tooth and nail for the entire 10-inning affair, with the Tigers responding to any score from the Longhorns. A pitching change to sophomore ace Teagan Kavan changed the tide in the ball game. After Kavan entered the game in the fifth inning, Clemson went scoreless for the next five innings.
Game one was worlds different for the Longhorns.
With uncharacteristic defensive errors leading to runs, quiet at-bats from the Longhorns' offense, and a four-run sixth-inning avalanche after a pitching change put the Longhorns into a deficit that they could not climb out of down the stretch of the ballgame.
The Longhorns will look to repeat their performance from game two, in the hopes of completing the comeback in the Austin Super Regional. A victory for the Longhorns puts them in their second consecutive Women's College World Series appearance, their third in four years. And for the Tigers, it would be history, becoming the team's first Women's College World Series berth in program history.
With both teams now playing with their seasons on the line, the intensity of game three will be sky-high, with all to play for, all eyes will be on Red and Charline McCombs Field Saturday evening.
Here is how to watch and listen to game three of the Super Regional matchup:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 11 Clemson Tigers
Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field, Austin, TX
When: Saturday, May 24 at 8 p.m.
How to Watch: ESPN/ESPN+
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone, SiriusXM 84