How to Watch Texas Longhorns Softball Take on Former Big 12 Rival Baylor

The Texas Longhorns have been firing on all cylinders throughout the regular season as they have compiled a 26-1 record throughout the nonconference portion of their schedule and the first two weeks of conference play.

The Longhorns have been rolling since their first loss of the year, which came early on in the season. Since that loss, head coach Mike White and his squad have racked off 24 straight wins, which is tied for the program record for the Longhorns' winning streak in Texas program history.

Now the Longhorns get set to take a break from conference play as they prepare to take on a former Big 12 rival in the No. 24 Baylor Bears in a home-and-home series. The first game of the two-game series is slated for Friday, March 20, at 6:30 PM in Austin, and game two will be Saturday, March 21, at 6:30 PM in Waco.

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 24 Baylor Bears

What: Two-game series, Texas taking on Baylor

When: March 20-21

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin, TX (Friday) and Getterman Stadium in Waco, TX (Saturday)

TV/Streaming: Friday on SEC Network+ and Saturday on ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Meet the Opponent

Texas Longhorns utility Leighann Goode throws to first in the sixth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Bears will travel down to Austin, coming off back-to-back conference series, to start Big 12 play with a sweep over Iowa State and then a ranked conference series victory, taking down previously No. 22-ranked UCF on the road.

Baylor will head into Red and Charline McCombs Field on Friday with a 20-7 record with a two-game winning streak and a 5-3 record on the road, and the Bears recently earned a ranking in the Top 25 by Softball America, coming in at No. 24.

"They've put together some impressive wins the last couple of weeks," White said. "They kind of snuck into the Top 25 through some good results... We know when we play Baylor, they like nothing better than to beat us, so we've got to be aware of that."

The Longhorns will have to take note of the Bears' pitching staff, which is one of the best units in the Big 12, as they rank with the fourth-lowest ERA in the conference at a 3.06 ERA and are in the top five in strikeouts with a total of 138.

The Bears have three pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched, and all three of them have an ERA below three, with the trio having a combined 112 strikeouts. Leading the pitching staff is sophomore Cambree Creager, whose 65.2 innings pitched is the most by any Baylor pitcher, and in those innings, the pitcher has a 2.98 ERA and a team-high 48 strikeouts.

"We can't start chasing, we can't get behind in counts," White said. "We've got to be passively aggressive... we got to be aggressive, yet we got to make sure we're not chasing pitches out of the zone, and I think that's what we're doing when we're struggling."

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