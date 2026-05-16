How to Watch Texas Softball's Second Game of Austin Regional vs. Wisconsin

The Texas Longhorns have made it back to the postseason to defend their national championship. Texas rolls into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and has begun the Austin Regional on the right foot.

The Longhorns took the field at Red and Charline McCombs Field to begin their participation in the NCAA Tournament and won handily. Texas won its first action on Friday in a 9-1 run-rule win over the Wagner Seahawks.

Texas now looks for a ticket into the regional final on Saturday, taking on the No. 8-seeded Wisconsin Badgers. The Longhorns will battle the Badgers at 12:00 p.m. CT on May 16.

How to Watch Texas vs. Wisconsin

Texas Longhorns utility Katie Stewart throws the ball in after fielding it in the sixth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns and No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers

What: Second game of the Austin Regional for Texas

When: Saturday, May 16

Where: Red and Charline McCombs Field

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Meet the Opponent

The Badgers also roll into their second game of the Austin Regional after coming away from game one with a win. Wisconsin had to battle to earn its spot in the winners' bracket, squeaking out a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Baylor Bears in extra innings, winning in nine innings.

Wisconsin heads to Austin and squares off against Texas with a 33-19 overall record and posted a 14-10 record in the Big Ten. The Badgers made a run to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, falling to the eventual runners-up, the UCLA Bruins.

The Longhorns' pitching staff will have to keep a close eye on the Badgers' batting lineup, who rolls into the game with a combined .307 batting average and a .833 OPS. Wisconsin's batting order has tallied 52 home runs on the season and a .393 OB%.

The Badgers' pitching staff faces off against the Longhorns batting order, touting a 5.04 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP. Wisconsin's arms have combined for 243 strikeouts and have held opposing batters to a .297 batting average.

The lead arm in the pitching staff for the Badgers is senior Shelby Jacobson, who records a 4.11 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Jacobson leads Wisconsin by volume with a total of 155 innings pitched, totaling a team high 110 strikeouts, and holds opposing batters to a .247 batting average.

If the Longhorns face off against Jacobson, it would be the second straight day that the pitcher starts in the circle after a solid outing against the Bears. The pitcher would toss all nine innings of the ballgame, allowing six hits and just a single run, and punched out a pair of batters after throwing 141 pitches.

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