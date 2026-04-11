Oklahoma Spoils Teagan Kavan's New Milestone, Hands Texas Series-Opening Loss

With the Texas Longhorns needing a quick response after dropping their first conference series while also losing back-to-back ballgames for the first time this season in their road trip against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the team returned home for a massive challenge.

The next conference series is one with a rivalry attached to it, as the Longhorns opened the Red River Rivalry series against the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, who headed to Red and Charline McCombs Field on Friday.

However, the Longhorns did not receive the bounce-back performance they were looking for as game one of the rivalry series went the Sooners' way as Oklahoma begins the top five showdown with a 3-0 win to take control of the series.

Bats Go Cold as Teagan Kavan Battles in the Circle

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan celebrates with infielder Joley Mitchell after an out during the Women's College World Series. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Sooners headed into the Red River Rivalry as the hottest team in college softball with an eye-popping and nation-leading 144 home runs on the season. That power was shown right away as Oklahoma flexed its muscles in the first inning.

Getting the start in the circle for the Longhorns would be their ace in junior Teagan Kavan, who the Sooners didn't let settle into the ballgame with the lead-off batter getting aboard, followed by the Sooners' home run number 145 of the season as junior Ella Parker smashed a ball into left field for a two-run home run.

And for the majority of the game, that was what separated the two rivals, as four scoreless innings followed with the Longhorns not getting many opportunities to score throughout the night. The best chance game on a lead-off triple from senior Ashton Maloney, which was wiped off the board as she tried to tag from third, getting thrown out at home.

"We had opportunities," head coach Mike White said. "A couple of times we had some poor at-bats. "We live out of the hit, and we can't advance the runner, but hats off to their pitcher; they did a really good job of pitching to her strengths and making pitches when she had to."

After the two-run home run, Kavan was able to settle into the ballgame, with the only other run allowed being a solo home run in the sixth inning. The junior pitched the entire night, allowing six hits and three earned runs while striking out 13 batters against a dangerous Oklahoma lineup.

"We kind of feel like we wasted a performance there," White said.

While the Longhorns and Kavan don't come away with a win, the Longhorns ace racked up another milestone in her career on the Forty Acres as she recorded strikeout No. 500 of her career against the Sooners.

"I think it's obviously a testament to the work," Kavan said. "But also the coaches here and just how they've helped build me into the pitcher and person I am, and all my teammates support. And so it's a cool moment."

The Longhorns will look to get out of a three-game losing streak and even the series against the Sooners as game two of the Red River Rivalry is set for Saturday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m. CT.

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