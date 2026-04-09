Texas Softball Met With One Major Challenge vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Texas Longhorns will be chasing a bounce-back performance after coming out on the losing end of a conference series for the first time this season, dropping the series against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road last weekend.

With Texas looking to get back on the diamond and to their winning ways after losing back-to-back games for the first time all season, the Longhorns bring in a tall task as the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners head to Austin.

The dirt edition of the Red River Rivalry makes its way to Red and Charline McCombs Field in what should be one of the high-profile matchups across the country. The Sooners head to Austin with a 38-3 record, with one part of their team standing out among the rest.

Texas Will Have to Limit Oklahoma's Elite Offense

Oklahoma Sooners infielder Ailana Agbayani hits a double in the second inning. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At a media availability on Wednesday, head coach Mike White broke down what sticks out to him about the Sooners heading into the rivalry series, highlighting the Sooners' power and home run-hitting abilities.

"Obviously, they're playing very well," White said. "Offensively, they've got some video game-like numbers."

Calling Oklahoma's offensive numbers video game-like is still somewhat of an understatement, as the Sooners have outscored their opponents 485-103, being the most runs scored by any team in the country, and the team in second is behind by quite a margin, with UCLA scoring 400 runs on the season.

"They're just very deep and talented throughout the lineup," White said. "Not only can they beat you with power, but they also have the ability to play the short game if things get close. They've been held down a few times, but they haven't been shut out since 2019 and I think that's the stat which is pretty impressive."

Through their 41 games of the season so far, the Sooners are averaging close to 12 runs per game. The offensive machine that Oklahoma possesses has been powered by the long ball, as the Sooners are the best home run-hitting team in the country.

Oklahoma's 144 home runs are the most in the nation, with number two trailing by over 30 homers, as the Sooners average about 3.5 home runs per game. The power of Oklahoma is something the Longhorns are well aware of, and something White knows will be crucial to the game plan for his pitching staff against the Sooners.

"We just got to keep them guessing," White said. "How to keep them off balance, that means using multiple types of pitches and speeds... We can't prevent them from making those adjustments, just trying to outwork them and outguess them a little bit and be confident."

Game one of the rivalry showdown is scheduled for Friday, April 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.