Patrick Mahomes Praises Texas Longhorns Softball Star
Despite being a Texas Tech Red Raider through and through, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly praised Texas Longhorns third baseman Mia Scott for her performance in the national title game on June 6.
“3rd baseman for Texas is cold,” he wrote on X during the Game 3 matchup.
Scott hit a grand slam to extend the Longhorns’ lead over the Red Raiders, ultimately helping them surge to a 10-4 victory and their first ever program national title to close out her senior season.
Throughout the final series against Texas, Scott went 5-for-8 with two home runs. She accumulated five runs batted in, four runs scored and two walks.
It’s important to note that she accomplished all of this with just one healthy knee. During Game 2, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe disclosed that Scott had been playing with a torn ACL.
Head coach Mike White couldn’t confirm it, but Scott posted a picture of her knee taped up with the caption “only needed 1” on X following the game.
Mahomes certainly wasn’t the only one to notice her level of talent, but as a former Red Raider and strong supporter of Texas Tech athletics, his acknowledgement of her athleticism quickly took off on social media.
Mahomes played both baseball and football at Texas Tech, and he has put a lot into the university’s athletics as an alum.
He welcomed six Texas Tech athletes to “Team Mahomes” at the beginning of this year, which is an NIL initiative he started with Adidas. One of these athletes was Texas Tech’s star pitcher, NiJaree Canady.
Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended the championship game, along with multiple other contests this season. He gifted the softball team custom gear ahead of the championship series and he has been vocal in his support for the program.
“Proud!” he wrote on X after their loss on Friday. “Heck of a season!”
Although this season didn’t end how the Red Raiders might’ve hoped, Mahomes’ financial and physical support for the sport helped draw attention to it that will likely leave a lasting impression.