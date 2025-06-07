Longhorns Country

Patrick Mahomes Praises Texas Longhorns Softball Star

Patrick Mahomes saw his Texas Tech Red Raiders fall in the National Championship of college softball to the Texas Longhorns, but still paid some major respect to one of Texas' top players.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being a Texas Tech Red Raider through and through, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly praised Texas Longhorns third baseman Mia Scott for her performance in the national title game on June 6.

“3rd baseman for Texas is cold,” he wrote on X during the Game 3 matchup.

Scott hit a grand slam to extend the Longhorns’ lead over the Red Raiders, ultimately helping them surge to a 10-4 victory and their first ever program national title to close out her senior season.

Jun 6, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas Longhorns utility Mia Scott (10) tags Texas Tech Red Raiders outfielder Mihyia Davis (42) and is initially called safe but the call was overturned after a review in the seventh inning during game three of the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series finals at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Throughout the final series against Texas, Scott went 5-for-8 with two home runs. She accumulated five runs batted in, four runs scored and two walks. 

It’s important to note that she accomplished all of this with just one healthy knee. During Game 2, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe disclosed that Scott had been playing with a torn ACL.

Head coach Mike White couldn’t confirm it, but Scott posted a picture of her knee taped up with the caption “only needed 1” on X following the game. 

Mahomes certainly wasn’t the only one to notice her level of talent, but as a former Red Raider and strong supporter of Texas Tech athletics, his acknowledgement of her athleticism quickly took off on social media.

Mahomes played both baseball and football at Texas Tech, and he has put a lot into the university’s athletics as an alum. 

He welcomed six Texas Tech athletes to “Team Mahomes” at the beginning of this year, which is an NIL initiative he started with Adidas. One of these athletes was Texas Tech’s star pitcher, NiJaree Canady.

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended the championship game, along with multiple other contests this season. He gifted the softball team custom gear ahead of the championship series and he has been vocal in his support for the program.

“Proud!” he wrote on X after their loss on Friday. “Heck of a season!”

Although this season didn’t end how the Red Raiders might’ve hoped, Mahomes’ financial and physical support for the sport helped draw attention to it that will likely leave a lasting impression. 

Published
Payton Blalock
PAYTON BLALOCK

Payton Blalock is a staff writer for Texas Longhorns in SI. She attends the University of Texas at Austin, where she is a journalism and plan II honors major. She is also a general sports reporter for the Daily Texan on the swimming beat. You can find Blalock on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @Payton_Blalock9.

