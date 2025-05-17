Former Texas Longhorns RB Released by Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are parting ways with a former Texas Longhorns running back following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Per reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, former Texas running back Keaontay Ingram has been waived by Kansas City with an injury designation. The Chiefs also waived former San Jose State wide receiver Justin Lockhart.
Originally a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ingram has appeared in 21 career games with one start. He had played in 12 games as a rookie for the Cardinals while posting 27 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown along with four catches for 21 yards.
After being called up from the practice squad, Ingram played in just one game for the Chiefs last season, taking five special teams snaps and recording one tackle in Week 3's win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. He played alongside former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who had two catches for 17 yards in that game.
A Carthage, TX native, Ingram spent three seasons at Texas after arriving to Austin as a four-star recruit in the 2018 class. With the Longhorns, he appeared in 32 games while tallying 339 carries for 1,811 yards and 11 touchdowns along with 67 catches for 515 yards and six more scores through the air.
Ingram's best season with Texas came during the 2019 campaign when he had 144 rush attempts for 853 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had three receiving touchdowns.
Ingram then transferred to the USC Trojans ahead of the 2021 season. Despite playing in only 10 games, he finished with a single-season career-best 911 yards on 156 carries with five touchdowns. Ingram then declared for the draft and the decision paid off.
Kansas City could potentially bring him back to the practice squad, but for now, Ingram will be looking for a new team.
The Chiefs will begin their regular season on Friday, Sept. 5 in Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers.