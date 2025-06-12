Seven Texas Longhorns Featured in Softball America's Top 100 Players of 2025
The 2025 softball season has come to an end, and the Texas Longhorns are the last team standing for the first time in program history. Leading the Longhorns to their first national championship was a star-studded roster that was highly recognized by softball outlets, with many Longhorns making their end-of-season player rankings.
Softball America, released their top 100 players of the 2025 season, and the national champions are well represented with seven players making Softball America's list.
Catcher Reese Atwood is the highest ranked Longhorn on the list at No. 7, followed by the WCWS Most Outstanding Player Teagan Kavan at No. 15. Mia Scott was ranked No. 27, with Kayden Henry at No. 46, Joley Mitchell at No. 51 Katie Stewart at No. 54, and Ashton Maloney at No. 60.
Atwood finishes her junior season, adding national champion to the long list of accolades the catcher has in her three seasons in Austin. Atwood concluded a first-team All-American season with a .393 batting average while leading the team in home runs and RBIs, and was recognized as NFCA's catcher of the year.
Kavan was essential for the Longhorns all season. The sophomore ace finished the season as a second-team all-American at a 2.16 ERA, a 28-5 record, and 230 strikeouts. And was one of the driving forces in Texas's national title victory, going all 31.2 of her innings pitched at the World Series without allowing an earned run.
Graduate Joley Mitchell and senior Mia Scott end their collegiate careers on top. Mitchell hit three home runs in the first two games at the WCWS, setting the offensive tone for the Longhorns. Scott was a defensive force through the WCWS, and in her final game in a burnt orange uniform, the senior hit a grand slam in Game 3 of the championship series to seal the victory for Texas.
Henry and Stewart concluded their second year with the Longhorns. The two young stars will be vital going forward as they develop into leadership roles. Both sophomores were all-SEC second team selections as Stewart finished second on the team in RBIs with 80 and tied for second in home runs with 21, while Henry finished third on the team in batting average and led the team in stolen bases.
Redshirt junior Maloney will return to the Longhorns for her final season of eligibility. Maloney finished the 2025 season with the most hits in a single season with 93, in program history.
Out of the seven Longhorns ranked in the top 100, five of them will return to Mike White's squad, a stream of continuity that will be big for the Longhorns in 2026 as they look to repeat and defend their national title.