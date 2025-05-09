Seven Texas Longhorns Tabbed with All-SEC Honors
With the SEC tournament quickly heading down toward the finishing line, the SEC announced its awards for the 2025 softball season.
Announced Friday afternoon, seven Texas Longhorns earned All-SEC recognitions. The most by a team in the SEC, with the next closest being the Texas A&M Aggies with five, and four other programs featured four on the All-SEC lists.
Junior catcher Reese Atwood, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan, senior infielder Mia Scott, and graduate infielder Joley Mitchell all received First-Team All-SEC honors. Redshirt junior outfielder Ashton Maloney, sophomore infielder Katie Stewart, and sophomore outfielder Kayden Henry garnered Second-Team All-SEC honors.
Three out of the four Longhorn All-SEC first-teamers are listed in USA Softball's Top-25 finalists for Player of the Year. Atwood, Kavan, and Scott are all shortlisted for the award for their stellar 2025 campaigns that have the Longhorns a win away from the SEC tournament's championship game, taking on the Aggies on Friday.
Scott's legendary career with the Longhorns gets another notch in her resume, as this First-Team All-SEC selection, marks Scott as receiving all-conference honors in each of her four seasons with Texas. Earning All-Big 12 second team as a freshman, All-Big 12 first team her sophomore and junior years, and finally concluding with the SEC's first team selection as a senior.
Maloney and Atwood follow the same trajectory as Scott. This is the pair's third time earning all-conference honors across two different conferences. Both earned All-Big 12 second team in 2023 and All-Big 12 first team in 2024. On top of their first-team selections this season, both players earned a place on the SEC's All-Defensive team for their play at catcher and outfielder, respectively.
And for the three second-year players of Henry, Stewart, and Kavan, it's the trio's second time earning all-conference honors. Kavan has received back-to-back first-team honors in her first two years with the Longhorns, the first time a player has received first-team selections in their first two years since 2018-19. And the duo of Stewart and Henry were both selected to the All-Big 12 second team a season ago.
Texas softball dominates conference awards season in its first year in the SEC, with sights set on an SEC tournament championship.