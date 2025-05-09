No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies Preview: How to watch, Listen
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns take on bitter rival the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC tournament semifinals, with a trip to the championship game on the line.
After awaiting for there opponents after receiving a double bye in the tournament, Texas took on the Ole Miss Rebels in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.
A game that for a while was dominated by the Longhorns, who held a five-run lead through four innings of the ballgame. Up until the fifth inning, when the Rebels pieced together five unanswered runs to square up the game and put themselves within striking distance of a comeback. But the Longhorns responded when it mattered, with senior star Mia Scott securing a walk-off win over the Rebels with an RBI double.
The Aggies walk into the matchup as the No.1 ranked team in the latest D1 Softball rankings, concluding their regular season with a 43-9 record, 16-7 in the SEC, and earning the No. 2 seed in the SEC tournament.
As a result of finishing with a top seed in the SEC, just like Texas, the Aggies received a double-bye straight into the quarterfinals of the tournament. And in their first matchup, the Aggies looked all the part of the No. 1 ranked team in the country.
Texas A&M batters left the yard four times on the way to a 12-4 run-rule victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks late Thursday night.
Texas and Texas A&M did not face each other in the regular season with the Longhorns' first year in the conference, but for the first time on the softball diamond this season, the Lone Star Showdown will be played in a highly anticipated matchup.
Without being conference rivals for over a decade, the rivalry still burned, as the last time both teams faced off was in last year's NCAA tournament Super Regionals. In a highly contested three-game series, the Longhorns came out victorious after dropping game one.
Here is how to watch and listen to the semifinal matchup:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies
Where: Jack Turner Softball Stadium, Athens, GA
When: Friday, May 9 at 5:35 PM
How to Watch: ESPN 2
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone, SiriusXM 84