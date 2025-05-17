Texas Longhorns Dominate Michigan in Second Game of NCAA Tournament
The Texas Longhorns once again cruised to victory Saturday with a 16-4 run-rule win over the Michigan Wolverines in their second game of action of the NCAA Tournament.
This gave Texas its second run-rule victory in the regionals along with total control of the Austin Regional.
Following a 15-hit performance in game one, Texas followed that up with 14 hits and a big contribution from the long ball. Texas batters hit six home runs and set a school record with the most runs scored in a regional game.
Headlined by sophomore infielder Katie Stewart's two-home run game in back-to-back at-bats, the Longhorns hit sux home runs, which included a fourth inning grand slam from Joley Mitchell that blew the game wide open.
Getting the home run party started was Stewart with a no-doubt home run in the second inning that travelled 269 feet and across the street from Red and Charline McCombs Field, evening up the game early at 1-1 a piece.
The third inning was explosive for both teams.
The Longhorns pieced together back-to-back home runs, opening up a 5-1 lead in the top of the third. Thanks to a three-run home run to center field by 243-foot junior catcher Reese Atwood, kicked of the scoring in the inning. Atwood has been on fire in the regionals, tallying up nine RBI and six hits through two games in the NCAA Tournament. And in the very next at-bat, Stewart hit her second home run of the game.
But the Wolverines stayed alive and would respond quickly, cutting the score to 5-3 following a run after a throwing error from the Longhorns and a solo home run.
Texas put the game way out of reach with a nine-run fourth inning. Starting the big inning was junior utility player Kaydee Bennett, whose three-run home run was just her second home run in a Longhorns uniform. Followed up by graduate infielder Joley Mitchell unloading the bases with a grand slam in the same inning, and putting the finishing touches was a line drive to center field from junior utility player Leighann Goode.
With the Longhorns in total control of the Austin Regional, their next game will be on Sunday, May 18, at noon with a chance to clinch a regional championship and host a superregional in Austin.
Texas will have to wait to find out their opponent as they will take on the winner between the UCF Knights and the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who face off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and then the winner will have to face the Michigan Wolverines for a place in the regional championship that games first pitch is schedule for Saturday evening at 5 p.m.