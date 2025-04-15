Texas Longhorns Drop In Softball America Rankings
Texas softball is no longer the unanimous top team in the nation after its first conference series loss over the weekend.
The Longhorns fell to No. 10 Tennessee 2-1 in Austin, and the results reflected on the updated Softball America rankings. Though the Southeastern Conference still takes the top three spots, Texas dropped two spots, now standing behind its two main rivals Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
Like Texas, Oklahoma also fell to the Lady Volunteers. The Sooners were the No. 1 team when Tennessee took the trip to Norman and defeated the defending national champions 2-1. Oklahoma is coming out of a series loss to No. 22 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The new ranking leaders Texas A&M have been on a hot streak since losing to Florida in the first series of SEC play. The Aggies are coming off a ranked sweep over No. 6 LSU, the Longhorns' next opponent.
Having series wins over two out of the three top programs, Tennessee moved up four spots to No. 6, though the Lady Vols rose to second in the SEC Power Rankings. Texas A&M takes the top, Texas the third.
Texas started the season at No. 2 behind the Florida Gators in the initial Softball America poll -- Florida is no longer in the top-10. Though the Horns have dropped in the ranking, they have the room to move up with the incoming games.
Texas will take on No. 9 LSU in Austin from Thursday to Saturday, then head to face newly dropped from the poll Oklahoma State in a midweek matchup and No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman for a conference series.