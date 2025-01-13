Texas Longhorns Softball Earns High Ranking in First Softball America Poll
Texas Longhorns softball is starting the 2025 season just how it ended 2024.
The Longhorns advanced to the national championship series against Oklahoma last year, but eventually fell to the Sooners who clinched their fourth consecutive title. Texas finished the year in the runner up position, and that's where Softball America put it to start the new season.
Texas ranks No. 2 ahead of the start of the season, but at the top spot sits the Florida Gators rather than the national champions, who are ranked No. 3. Florida will be Texas' first conference opponent in a three-game series in Gainesville, and Oklahoma will be one of the final matchups in the schedule with another away series in Norman in late April.
SEC schools make up half of the top ten programs, here's how they rank:
1. Florida
2. Texas
3. Oklahoma
4. Oklahoma State
5. UCLA
6. Tennessee
7. Texas A&M
8. Duke
9. Texas Tech
10. Florida State
Alabama, LSU, and Arkansas make up numbers 11 to 13, with Missouri and Georgia completing the ranked teams in the conference at 15 and 17.
Texas will count on some key returners in catcher and Softball America Player of the Year Reese Atwood, utility Mia Scott, and pitcher Teagan Kavan. Kavan was one of the highest-ranked freshmen in 2024. The Longhorns also added top recruits in infielder Shylien Brister and pitcher Cambria Salmon.
Texas softball's non-conference schedule is not yet released, but SEC play will start on March 15 against the Gators and end against Kentucky in early May.
