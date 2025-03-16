Texas Softball Claims First SEC Series Win Against Florida
The chaotic Florida weather didn't stop No. 2 Texas softball from taking down hosts No. 3 Florida in Gainesville and earning its first Southeastern Conference series win.
The Longhorns faced the Gators twice on Saturday. Sunday's game was moved to the double-header due to potential inclement weather around the Gainesville era. Despite a tough and draining day, Texas won 7-2 and 13-7.
“Obviously, it was a tough day, mentally draining, but it was a good win during the first game," head coach Mike White said. "Both teams hit the ball really well, so the second game was really back and forth for a while, then Teagan (Kavan) was able to work her way out of it to shut the door when we needed her. And then Katie Cimusz had a huge day for us as well.”
Kavan pitched for 4.2 innings in the first game, recording five strikeouts before giving way to Mac Morgan in the circle. The star pitcher didn't start the second game, but still played the most innings out of the three Texas pitchers who faced the circle. Kavan recorded three strikeouts in the 13-7 win.
Though Cimusz didn't record batting statistics in the first game, the first baseman led the Longhorns in the second with two runs, three homers and four RBIs.
“For me, I just wanted to be on time and be on plane with the pitches," Cimusz said. "I know I was a little behind on some during the first game and I wanted to look for pitches I could drive.”
Eight Longhorns recorded home runs in the second game, clinching the 2-0 lead over the Gators and the series win.
“I think we just stayed within the game the entire time," Cimusz said. "We didn’t let up and even when we were behind, we knew that we have what it takes to come back and win.”
Now, the Longhorns will face the Gators one last time on Monday before heading back to the Red and Charline McCombs Field to host No. 20 Auburn in their first home series in the SEC.
