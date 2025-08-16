Longhorns RB CJ Baxter Gains Inspiration From NCAA Title-Winning Girlfriend Mia Scott
After missing the 2024 season in its entirety due to a knee injury he endured during a fall camp, Texas Longhorns running back CJ Baxter prepares to take the field for the first time since the 2023-24 season.
The Longhorns look to obtain their first national title since 2005 this year, and Baxter, along with fellow running backs Quintrevion Wisner and Christian Clark, is anticipated to play a significant role.
His girlfriend, Texas softball player Mia Scott, has already helped her program claim a national title during her collegiate tenure. Baxter revealed more about their relationship and the way in which they support each other in a recent fall camp media availability, per Orangebloods.
Baxter on Scott’s motivation
Baxter mentioned that Scott has pushed him as an athlete during their time together.
“She pushes me,” he said. “When it was days I didn’t want to get up and, you know, feeling lazy, she made me get up, and then, since she’s won the national championship, her trophy is on my nightstand, so every morning I wake up and that’s the first thing I see.”
Given the Longhorns’ lofty goals this football season, it might not be a bad idea for one of their key offensive playmakers to wake up and draw immediate inspiration from an NCAA title trophy every morning.
Mia Scott and Texas Softball
The Texas softball team became national champions earlier this year after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Women’s College World Series Finals. During this final series of the postseason, Scott contributed two home runs, including a grand slam, along with five runs batted in, four runs scored and two walks.
Scott revealed after the series’ conclusion that she accumulated these stats and battled through the tough matches with a torn ACL. She earned praises across the country for both her performance and her toughness, and even received a shoutout from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“I don’t know how she did it,” Baxter said regarding the way in which Scott played through her injury in the Women's College World Series Championships. “No, I mean she’s super tough. She always messes with me about it.”
Texas softball’s championship title marked the most recent one within Texas Athletics, and it ended a four year title streak for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Scott’s performances during the 2025 season will likely be remembered for years to come, and now, her boyfriend has the chance to leave an impactful impression of his own.