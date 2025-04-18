No. 3 Texas Softball Makes Program History in Walk-Off Win vs. No. 9 LSU
No. 3 Texas Longhorns softball took the first game of the weekend series against No. 9 LSU at the Red & Charline McCombs Field 7-3, and made history in the process.
After three scoreless innings to start off the game, the Tigers put two runs on the board at the top of the fourth. An Avery Hodge single to left field allowed Savanna Bedell and Maddox McKee to score, both unearned.
Texas was unable to fight back in the bottom of the inning, and LSU kept it going in the fifth. Second hitter in the lineup Tori Edwards reached on fielder's choice, bringing Jalia Lassiter to the home plate for the Tigers' third and last run.
The Longhorns turned the tide in the bottom of the sixth. Mia Scott homered to center field as Kayden Henry waited in base, putting two runs on the board for Texas. Joley Mitchell repeated her teammate's doing, also homering to center field and tying the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, junior catcher Reese Atwood stepped in to save the day.
“I mean, you just keep waiting for (Reese Atwood) for bust out and get a pitch she can drive," head coach Mike White said. "Tonight, she got something left up that she could get a good piece of wood on. She was just ready for that pitch.”
Bases were loaded, two outs were on the board. Atwood took the bat and shot the ball left field, outside the reach of the Tiger defense. In addition to Atwood, Scott, Henry and Kaydee Bennett all made their runs back home to add four more runs to the Longhorn score and seal the victory. It marked the first walk-off grand slam in Texas softball history.
“I was just going up there and looking for a ball over the plate and I thought that was one," Atwood said. "I’ve always been one to not be afraid to swing at the first pitch. I feel it always just comes down to that.”
Texas and LSU will face each other for game two tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. CT.