Texas Longhorns Prevail After Season of Challenges to Win National Championship
Texas Longhorns softball and head coach Mike White have finally captured their first-ever national title, winning the best-of-three championship series 2-1 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. However, the journey for the Longhorns was not an easy one.
The Longhorns finished the regular season on a rough note heading into the postseason, dropping two out of their final four conference series and getting blown out in the SEC tournament semifinals. Texas recovered in the regional round, cruising through its opponents, but faced elimination in the Super Regional after losing game one to the Clemson Tigers.
The Longhorns managed to bounce back and win two games in a row to advance to the Women's College World Series, where they dominated, going 6-1 at the WCWS and getting their hands on their first national championship.
"Hats off to my team, we've faced some adversity early on in the season, losing Vivi Martinez to an ACL injury, went through some trials and tribulations," said White in a postgame press conference. "But finally we came through and went through a patch where we didn't play very well, but we stuck together and came together as a team, and they had each other's backs and were determined."
After the ups and downs throughout the season, the Longhorns managed to band together at the most pivotal time in the season and peak when it mattered most. Regrouping from their downturns, Texas managed to change its mindset and focus on becoming national champions.
"There's not anything good that comes out of whatever this is without any adversity," Joley Mitchell said. "Everybody has their own things that they go through, but we stuck together, so even just a couple weeks ago, when we were in the SEC tournament, we were just like, ‘How are we going to do this? We finally sat down, and we said, ‘We are going to do this because we believe in each other; we believe in ourselves.’ The last couple of weeks are what was most important [this] season.”
White finally has his crowning achievement in his coaching career after being at the Women's College World Series on eight separate occasions, five of which were with the Oregon Ducks and three with the Longhorns.
The previous two trips with the Longhorns were the closest White had gotten, finishing runner-up on both occasions, but finally, he can call himself a national champion. The moment is a special one for both him and his players, who got the job done for themselves and their head coach.
"Without Coach White, I don't know if we are here." Teagan Kavan said. "He's the best, he is so competitive and wants it just as bad as we do. He pushes us to be better every day, and he makes me a better pitcher, mentally and physically, and so there's no one else I'd rather play for. He's the bomb, and I'm glad we got it done for him."