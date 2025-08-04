Texas Longhorns Softball Associate Head Coach Lands New Job
The Texas Longhorns successfully reached the top of college softball this past season by claiming its first national championship in program history. With the loss of a number of seniors heading into the 2026 season, Texas will undergo several changes to defend its national title. In addition to the changes on the field, the Longhorns will also have a change within their coaching staff.
As it was announced on Monday, that associate head coach Steve Singleton will be leaving the Longhorns program after being hired as Cal's newest head coach, becoming the program's ninth head coach. Singleton spent the last six seasons working under Longhorns head coach Mike White, serving as an assistant coach from 2019-2022 and then being elevated to associate head coach in September of 2022.
"I'm extremely excited to lead the Cal Bears softball program," Singleton said. "I am immensely thankful to Jay Larson, Jenny Simon O'Neill and Gordon Bayne for their help through the process. I'm very grateful and thankful to Texas for the opportunity they have given me over the last six years. With all that said, I am extremely excited about what we can accomplish in Berkeley. I think with the new stadium, the investment and support of the department, in-state recruiting and the degree offered by Cal - mix all that with a great location - and it's primed to be a special place."
Steve Singleton's impact on the Texas Longhorns program
Since being hired by head coach Mike White in 2019, who arrived on the Forty Acres in 2018 ahead of the 2019 season, Singleton has aided in the transformation of the Longhorns softball program to a college softball superpower.
Singleton has earned national honors for his efforts, being named D1Softball's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2024 and being part of the ATEC/NFCA National Coaching Staff of the Year in 2025. Leading the Longhorns' hitting development, infield & outfield defense, and has been a big part of Texas' recruiting efforts.
In his six years with the Longhorns, Singleton was a part of one of the most successful eras in Texas softball, which has had three appearances at the Women's College World Series in four years, a Big 12 regular season title in 2024, five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, two-time finishes as runner-ups at the Women's College World Series and in 2025 the Longhorns first national championship.
The Oakland native heads back to the Golden State for his first head coaching venture at the Division I level with the Golden Bears, and as for the Longhorns, White will be making a new hire in the near future to replace Singleton as Texas looks to defend its national championship in 2026.