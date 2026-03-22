Texas Longhorns Softball Eases Past Baylor For Series Sweep

The Texas Longhorns keep on rolling throughout the season as they keep on stacking up wins, extending their longest win streak in program history now to 26 games and improving to a 28-1 record on the year.

Texas took a break from SEC play for a two-game series against an old rival in the Baylor Bears, and game one in Austin on Friday was a comfortable win for the Longhorns, run-ruling the Bears 10-2. And game two this time in Waco was much of the same.

The Longhorns swept their two-game series against the Bears, as Texas will return home from its trip to Waco with another comfortable victory, once again run-ruling Baylor, winning on Saturday night 11-0, also marking the Longhorns' fourth straight win via the run-rule.

Texas Dominates At the Plate and In the Circle

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan throws a pitch a Women's College World Series softball game. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Longhorns have had big scoring outputs in their last three games, and against the Bears, it was no different, bringing in 11 runs in the ballgame. And while those scoring outbursts are usually via the long-ball, the Longhorns scored double-digit runs without a home run on the night.

Texas tallied nine hits in the game, with eight different batters getting themselves a base-knock, and six of those players brought in at least a single run. The Longhorns used a big second inning in which they brought in 9 of their 11 runs in the game.

Leading the charge once again was junior Kayden Henry, who ended the night 2 of 3 from the plate, with two doubles and a pair of RBI. And capping off the game was senior Kaydee Bennett in the fifth inning with a two-run inside-the-park home run to put the finishing touches on the Longhorn win.

"I think that's where speed comes into play," head coach Mike White said. "Obviously, we hit some doubles and then took advantage of some good base running... So I thought we were really aggressive on the bases and really caused them to make some errors and bad throws."

In the circle, the Longhorns were also in command with junior Teagan Kavan getting the start against the Bears, and she tossed a full-game shutout. The Longhorns' ace pitched five innings and allowed just two hits while striking out 10 batters.

"I thought she was on point tonight," White said. "I thought that the zone was pretty tight, and she was able to get ahead and stay ahead and use her rise-ball effectively and then started mixing her off-speed."

The Longhorns will get back out on the road for some midweek action before resuming conference play, taking on the Texas State Bobcats on Wednesday, March 25, at 6 p.m.

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