Texas Longhorns Softball Sets New Program Record After Run-Rule Win vs. Baylor

The Texas Longhorns are no strangers to making or rewriting history, as the Longhorns softball program rewrites another chapter of its history on Friday night.

The Longhorns headed into a two-game series against former Big 12 foe, the Baylor Bears, with game one of the series on Friday. The Longhorns kept rolling as they dominated on their way to their third-straight run-rule victory, cruising to a 10-2 victory over the Bears.

Texas improves its record to 27-1 on the season, and after the win over Baylor, the Longhorns make more program history as they have set a new record for the longest win streak in program history with 25 wins in a row.

The Longhorns Bats Come Alive Fueling an Offensive Explosion

Texas Longhorns outfielder Kayden Henry yells as she rounds the bases after a home run in the fifth inning against the Oklahoma Sooners. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

A record that has sat still for the past 20 years, with the previous number set at 24 straight wins courtesy of the 2006 Longhorns team, the Longhorns 2026 team now takes front and center, holding the record, something that head coach Mike White wants his team to build on.

"Just keep pushing, the bar gets raised every single time you go out there," White said. "There's a lot of really good softball ahead of us, and we need to be ready for it. So it's not about playing the scoreboard; it's about playing the standard, and we need to keep raising the standard, to want to compete in the SEC and win a national title."

The Longhorns took an early 2-0 lead after the first inning, but couldn't add on to the lead throughout the rest of the early innings. And into the top of the fourth inning, Baylor managed to cut the Longhorns' slim lead in half.

The game wouldn't be close for much longer as the Longhorns exploded with a seven-spot in the bottom of the fourth inning, giving Texas complete control for the rest of the ballgame.

"We talk about answer innings," White said. "Once we give up a run or two, we need to come back and answer straight away to regain momentum, and we're able to do that."

Getting the bottom of the fourth started would be junior Kayden Henry, who hit a ball into the gap in the outfield for a two-RBI-triple, followed by a sac-fly from senior Kaiah Altmeyer, and then the Longhorns would turn on the power.

Texas pulled away thanks to three straight home runs from the bats of senior Reese Atwood for a two-run bomb, followed by solo-home run shots from junior Katie Stewart and freshman Hannah Wells, putting the Longhorns on top 9-1.

Wells continues to show off her abilities as a two-way player, with the homer in the fourth inning, and the freshman also got the start in the circle and pieced together a solid four-inning outing in which she surrendered four hits and an earned run while striking out a pair.

The Bears pulled a run back at the top of the fifth inning, but the Longhorns responded sharply with an RBI-single from senior Leighann Goode, allowing Henry to score from second base to invoke the run-rule.

The Longhorns get back out on the diamond quickly as they travel north on Saturday to Waco to take on the Bears on the road for game two of a two-game series. First pitch for that matchup is slated for 6:30 p.m.

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