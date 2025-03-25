No. 2 Texas Softball Preview: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
Following a series sweep over No. 23 Auburn during in its Southeastern Conference home opener, No. 2 Texas softball will take on in-state opponents Stephen F. Austin for a mid-week, non-conference matchup.
The Longhorns and the Lumberjacks are not strangers in the slightest. In fact, the two teams have faced each other 16 times for a 15-2 record, and Texas has outscored SFA 103-23 in the total record. The Lumberjacks haven't scored more than three runs in a single game since February 1998, when Texas dropped 6-5 in Nacogdoches.
Still undefeated at McCombs Field this season, multiple Texas players can reach career milestones this evening.
Sophomore infielder Katie Stewart is only two hits away from the 100-hit mark, and could become just the sixth in the current roster to do so and the only underclassman. Stewart is also already ninth in the programs' all-time single-season RBI list with her 53 in 96 official plate appearances in 33 games played this season.
Another sophomore looking to add her name in a prestigious list is outfielder Kayden Henry, who could join graduate Joley Mitchell as the second player to have an on-base streak of 20-or-more games this season.
Veteran utility Mia Scott is nearing Olympian and former Longhorn Janae Jefferson's career-run record. Jefferson recorded 222 through her four years at Texas. Scott currently sits at 217.
Junior outfielder Ashton Maloney has been proving why she leads the batting order, and enters this game having scored at least one run in 11 consecutive games and 13 of her last 14 games played.