No. 2 Texas Softball Preview: No. 23 Auburn Tigers
After taking down No. 3 Florida 2-1 in their opening Southeastern Conference series in Gainesville, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns are back at McCombs Field to take on No. 23 Auburn at home.
The two teams have only played each other three times in program history, and this will mark the first encounter since 2022. Utility Mia Scott, first baseman Katie Cimusz and pitcher Sophia Simpson are the only three Longhorns from the last matchup to return this year.
Under seventh-year head coach Mike White, the Longhorns have won five conference openers. The 2020 season was cancelled before the start of Big 12 play, and Texas fell to Oklahoma 3-2 on April 2018. But the Horns are 0-1 in winning their first home game in a new conference. The last time was decades ago, in 1997, when Texas fell to Nebraska in its first Big 12 game following its exit from the Southwestern Conference.
Many Longhorns are on the brink of entering record books. Junior catcher Reese Atwood is only two RBIs away from passing Taylor Thorn for the top spot in the program's career RBI list. Scott, who will be meeting the Tigers for the second time in her collegiate career, needs three more bases to join Baylor’s Shaylon Govan (447), Liberty’s Rachel Roupe (402) and Virginia Tech’s Cori McMillan (400) as the only active Division I softball student-athletes with 400 or more career total bases.
Lastly, sophomore infielder Katie Stewart can join a prestigious list of current Longhorns with 100 or more career hits at Texas. The others are Scott (265), Atwood (165), Ashton Maloney (163), Leighann Goode (115) and Katie Cimusz (103).
All three games will be broadcast on SEC Network+. The series will open on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by a Saturday 2 p.m. matchup and a noon first pitch to conclude the weekend.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI