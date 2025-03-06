Texas Softball Shuts Down Baylor in Midweek Matchup
AUSTIN -- Four different batters contributed to No. 1 Texas softball's 4-0 win over the unranked Baylor Bears.
After a scoreless first inning, sophomore left fielder Katie Stewart opened the scoreboard with the first run of the game at the bottom of the second. The third inning would be quiet again, with both teams struggling to reach the home plate, but Texas found its rhythm again in the fourth.
Junior utility Leighann Goode homered to the center field to bring herself and graduate first baseman Joley Mitchell home to make the score 3-0. Mitchell scored her second of the night in the bottom of the sixth, as freshman infielder Shylien Birster flied out to right field.
Baylor couldn't get past sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan, who recorded 11 strikeouts, playing all seven innings. Kavan won the pitcher's duel 7-1.
“I thought (Teagan Kavan) really controlled (Baylor’s) hitters really well," Texas head coach Mike White said. "Obviously, she was trying to find the strike zone early on, but once she found it, she was really controlling it using all of her pitches, up and down as well as her change-up as well. She was in total control (all night).”
Throughout all seven innings, the Bears only managed to put a player in scoring position twice, Presleigh Pilon reaching third base at the top of the first and Turiya Coleman reaching second base at the top of the fourth. None of them managed to score after efforts from the Longhorn defense.
“I felt good (in the pitching circle tonight). I felt really relaxed, which was something I wanted to work on today," Kavan said. "I just tried to stay calm throughout the entire day and I think that really helped me out there tonight. I just tried to not make the game bigger than it is. I just went out there and trusted my stuff, trusted my defense behind me and trusted myself.”
Texas will travel to Columbus, Ohio this weekend for a three-day tournament, finishing off the non-conference schedule before heading to Gainesville, Fla. for its Southeastern Conference debut,
