No. 1 Texas Softball Squeaks by With Win vs. Missouri
No. 1 Texas Longhorns softball claimed its fourth consecutive SEC series win after taking the first two games against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday.
Texas started the game strong, putting four runs in at the top of the first, but Missouri came back at the end to narrow the score 4-3.
After recording her first career no-hitter yesterday, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan made way for Mac Morgan to start in the circle. Morgan pitched for the first three innings, holding the Tigers scoreless, before being replaced by junior Citlaly Gutierrez.
Following the batting order, Ashton Maloney was the first Longhorn to make it to the home plate from a Joley Mitchell bat. Sophomore Katie Stewart went on to homer to left center for a three RBI hit, bringing in Mitchell and Kayden Henry.
With this home run, Stewart became just the fourth player in program history to record 60 or more RBIs in one season. At 118 total through her two years and 101 games as a Longhorn, Stewart is only five RBIs shy from making it to the program's top-10 list.
While the start was strong, Texas lost the momentum soon. Through the next three innings, Texas failed to score a run of even a hit, but the defense also managed to keep Missouri from scoring.
With it being 4-0 in the fifth, it was clear the game would be moving to full innings rather than a run-rule game as it happened the day before.
At the top of the seventh, no runs or hits again. But Missouri found a fire.
Kayley Lenger walked to start the inning. Lenger advanced to third from a single out of her teammate Julia Crenshaw, who advanced to second on the throw. Kara Daly gave the Tigers hope when she homered center field to make the score 4-3, but unfortunately for Missouri, that's when the runs ended.
With this win, Texas maintains its undefeated conference series streak and will look to sweep the Tigers at 3 p.m. CT for the second game of the double header.