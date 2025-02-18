Texas Softball's Teagan Kavan Earns SEC Weekly Honor
Teagan Kavan was a star freshman for Texas softball last year. Now, as a sophomore, it seems like not a lot has changed.
Two weeks into the 2025 season, Kavan earned Texas' first weekly honor as members of the Southeastern Conference after winning the title of SEC Pitcher of the Week. This is Kavan's third league pitcher of the week honor, winning two in the Big 12 last year.
Kavan started both matchups against No. 11/8 Texas Tech, limiting the Red Raiders to a single run. The sophomore defeated USA Player of the Year NiJaree Canady in the pitchers duel on Friday, recording a career best 18 strikeouts to tie Longhorn legend Cat Osterman's performance in 2006.
"It felt really good," Kavan said on Friday. "It was just fun to be out there. I think we all remembered what happened last season and how fun those games against (NiJaree Canady) were in the Women’s College World Series. She’s a fabulous pitcher and we respect her game, so we knew tonight wasn’t going to be easy. Despite the weather conditions, I was just able to mix my pitches, mix my locations, especially up and down. Shout out to my dropball, too. I think we all knew we were going to win this game. We were locked in."
Kavan's 18 were the second most in a single game this season, just behind Ole Miss' Miali Guachino's 19 in her team's 10-inning loss to Southern Miss. She also tied for the most by a pitcher under White, who started his head coaching career at Oregon in 2010.
"You’re always worried about facing a team a second time (in three days), but we have to get used to that before conference play, especially Teagan starting against the same lineup a second time," head coach Mike White said after Sunday's 11-0 win over Tech. "Sometimes that can be difficult, especially after what she did on Friday night. I thought (Teagan) was solid today."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Longhorns Climb Three Spots to No. 16 in D1Baseball Top 25
MORE: No. 19 Longhorns Dispatch No. 17 Cowboys 14-8: Live Game Log
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: Pitching Shoves, Offense Explodes in 10-0 Win Over Ole Miss
MORE: Longhorns Notebook: No. 19 Longhorns Outslug No. 17 Cowboys in 14-8 Win