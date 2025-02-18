Longhorns Country

Texas Softball's Teagan Kavan Earns SEC Weekly Honor

Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan earns Texas softball's first SEC honor.

Isa Almeida

Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) celebrates after an inning during a Women's College World Series semifinal softball game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 3, 2024. Texas won 1-0.
Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) celebrates after an inning during a Women's College World Series semifinal softball game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Monday, June 3, 2024. Texas won 1-0. / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Teagan Kavan was a star freshman for Texas softball last year. Now, as a sophomore, it seems like not a lot has changed.

Two weeks into the 2025 season, Kavan earned Texas' first weekly honor as members of the Southeastern Conference after winning the title of SEC Pitcher of the Week. This is Kavan's third league pitcher of the week honor, winning two in the Big 12 last year.

Kavan started both matchups against No. 11/8 Texas Tech, limiting the Red Raiders to a single run. The sophomore defeated USA Player of the Year NiJaree Canady in the pitchers duel on Friday, recording a career best 18 strikeouts to tie Longhorn legend Cat Osterman's performance in 2006.

"It felt really good," Kavan said on Friday. "It was just fun to be out there. I think we all remembered what happened last season and how fun those games against (NiJaree Canady) were in the Women’s College World Series. She’s a fabulous pitcher and we respect her game, so we knew tonight wasn’t going to be easy. Despite the weather conditions, I was just able to mix my pitches, mix my locations, especially up and down. Shout out to my dropball, too. I think we all knew we were going to win this game. We were locked in."

Teagan Kava
Texas Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan (17) talks to catcher Reese Atwood (14) during the game against Texas Tech on day one of the Bevo Classic at Red and Charline McCombs field on Friday, February. 14, 2025 in Austin. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kavan's 18 were the second most in a single game this season, just behind Ole Miss' Miali Guachino's 19 in her team's 10-inning loss to Southern Miss. She also tied for the most by a pitcher under White, who started his head coaching career at Oregon in 2010.

"You’re always worried about facing a team a second time (in three days), but we have to get used to that before conference play, especially Teagan starting against the same lineup a second time," head coach Mike White said after Sunday's 11-0 win over Tech. "Sometimes that can be difficult, especially after what she did on Friday night. I thought (Teagan) was solid today."

