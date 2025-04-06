No. 1 Softball Takes Down Missouri in Game 1
After having game one moved up, push back and postponed a day, No. 1 Texas softball finally got to step onto the Mizzou Softball Stadium in Columbia to take former Big 12 foes Missouri.
In her first career no-hitter, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan was key to the team's 8-0 win over the Tigers.
Texas started the game strong with four runs in the first inning. Ashton Maloney opened the score from a ball out of junior catcher Reese Atwood. Kayden Henry and Mia Scott waited at base as Joley Mitchell took on the bat and homered to the left field.
The second inning was quieter, with Maloney and Kaydee Benett left at second and third base by the third out.
Atwood scored Texas' second home run of the night at the top of the third, putting one more run to the score.
After keeping Mizzou scoreless for another inning, Texas hoped to get three or more in the top of the fifth to reach the eight run difference needed for the run-rule. And they did exactly that.
Atwood singled to left field to help Scott take her second run of the night, and as Katie Stewart took the plate just a couple of batters later, she ran home to also put run No. 2 up. Adayah Wallace was the last one to score as Bennett singled through the right side.
It was up to Kavan to keep the Tigers scoreless to end the game early.
In a quick inning, Madison Walker managed to reach second base for the Tigers from an error by third-base, but as none of her teammates were able to get her home, Walker was left on base.
With her two runs, Scott established a new program record with 223 runs.
Texas and Mizzou will take on each other again tomorrow in a doubleheader.