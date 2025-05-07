Texas Softball Sophomore Earns a Pair of Weekly Awards
Sophomore catcher and infielder Katie Stewart put together an offensive frenzy in the Texas Longhorns' sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats last week.
Thanks to her performances, Stewart has won a pair of weekly awards, winning SEC Player of the Week and NFCA Player of the Week for the second time in her young career.
Marking the third time a Longhorn earns a weekly SEC honor, with sophomore phenom pitcher Teagan Kavan, who has earned the honor twice, and redshirt junior outfielder Ashton Maloney. Stewart also joins teammate junior catcher Reese Atwood as the only two Longhorns in program history to earn the NFCA's Play of the Week honor on multiple occasions.
Stewart was a big catalyst in the series sweep against Kentucky, where the Wildcats struggled to keep up with the Longhorns' firepower, being outscored 28-10 over three games. She slashed a batting line of .778/.800/1.222 throughout the three-game series and put together four RBIs and a lone home run in the series, producing a team-high six runs.
The sophomore slugger's defining game in the series came on Friday. She went 4-for-4 at the plate in Texas's 7-6 come-from-behind victory. Stewart was clutch on the day, hitting a big home run in the third inning and driving in the key game-tying RBI in the fifth.
Stewart has already matched her home run total from a season ago in 10 fewer at-bats and has widely surpassed her RBI numbers from a year ago of 58 with 70 and counting this season.
The Illinois native's bat catching serious momentum right now is pivotal for Texas, as with the regular season coming to a close last week, Texas will now turn its attention to its first-ever SEC tournament. Stewart's offensive abilities will be crucial for the Longhorns in the tournament, as the SEC is home to some of the elite pitchers in the country.
Another run to the Women's College World Series will largely play off the back of Texas's abilities to thrive in the hitter's box, which has been quieted at points in the season.