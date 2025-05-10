Texas Longhorns Routed by Texas A&M Aggies in SEC Tournament
The No. 6 Texas Longhorns get blown out in the SEC tournament semifinal against the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies in a run-rule 14-2 loss on Friday.
In a highly-anticipated matchup, what could go wrong did go wrong for the Longhorns. Texas went down 11 runs through just the second inning of the game and needed to use four different pitchers to get through the ballgame.
And for Texas A&M, it was a game every team dreams of. Teeing off early in the game, scoring six runs off the Texas starting pitcher in just the first inning, and adding five more in the second inning. Putting the game out of reach right as it began.
Starting in the circle for the Longhorns was Mac Morgan, and her start would not last long as she was pulled in the first inning. After giving up six runs, five of which were earned, and a three-run home run, Morgan's night was done after one inning.
Texas needed the arms of Morgan, freshman Cambria Salmon, junior Citlaly Gutierrez, and senior Sophia Simpson to get through the short five-inning affair. And the Aggies continued to tee off against the Longhorns pitchers through the first three innings.
A pair of home runs in the first and the second inning from freshman infielder KK Dement and a SEC tournament record six-RBI performance that included a three-run home run from junior infielder Amari Harper placed the game well out of reach for the Longhorns.
The Aggies have been dominant in the SEC tournament with back-to-back run-rule victories, easing themselves into the championship game. Texas A&M is breaking records, though the SEC tournament, scoring the most runs in a first inning with six and the most runs in a game with 14.
After blowing past the Longhorns, the Aggies set up a meeting in the championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners, May 10 at 4 pm.
For the Longhorns, it's an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and regroup before the beginning of the NCAA tournament. Texas finds out its place in the tournament with the selection show happening May 11 at 6 pm on ESPN 2.