Texas Longhorns Softball Women's College World Series Round 1 Preview: How to Watch
For the third time in four years, the Texas Longhorns will play in Oklahoma City in the Women's College World Series and have the opportunity at a national championship.
After a gritty 2-1 comeback series victory in the Super Regionals against the Clemson Tigers. The Longhorns will set their sights on a first-round matchup against a familiar opponent, the No. 3-seeded Florida Gators.
Florida arrives in OKC with a 48-15 record, and just like the Longhorns, the Gators swept through their regional matchups, earning run-rule victories in all three games and outscoring opponents 30-6. And in the Super Regionals needed three games to put away the Georgia Bulldogs after a convincing 6-1 victory in game one, a narrow 2-1 loss in game two, and sealing the series victory in a 5-2 victory in game three.
The Longhorns opened up conference play against the Gators back in March in a marquee matchup with at the time No. 2 Texas and No. 3 Florida. The Longhorns' SEC campaign started with great success in their first-ever SEC conference series, winning the series 2-1, after a 7-2 and 13-7 victories in games one and two, while dropping the final game 3-1.
Texas managed to outscore Florida 21-12 across the three-game series, with big contributions from senior Mia Scott, who went 4-10 at the plate with six RBIs and one home run in the series, and junior Reese Atwood going 3-9 at the dish, four RBIs, and one home run. And a big game two from senior Katie Cimusz, who went 3-5 with four RBIs and two home runs in the second game of the series.
The Longhorns and Gators will be the first game of the Women's College World Series, the double-elimination tournament kicks off on Thursday, May 26. Both teams will look to get the tournament started in the right direction and avoid having their stay in Oklahoma City shortened.
Here is how to watch and listen to the Longhorns' First Round of the Women's College World Series:
What: No. 6 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 3 Florida Gators
Where: OGE Field at Devon Park, Oklahoma City, OK
When: Thursday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
How to Watch: ESPN
How to Listen: Sports Radio AM 1300 The Zone