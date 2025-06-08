Texas Longhorns Star Honors Late Grandmother With Historic Title Run
Sophomore Teagan Kavan was a major catalyst in the Texas Longhorns' successful journey through the Women's College World Series, bringing the first national championship to Austin in program history.
The sophomore didn't just play for her teammates or her coaches, but for her grandmother, who passed away the morning of the Longhorns' battle against the Oklahoma Sooners on May 31. With a heavy heart, Kavan pitched an eight-strikeout gem, putting the Longhorns into the WCWS semifinals. From there, Kavan was dominant, leading Texas to a national title and was named the WCWS Most Outstanding Player for her 31.2 innings pitched without allowing an earned run.
“It means the world,” Kavan told ESPN’s Holly Rowe postgame. “I’m so happy for this team. We did it. My grandma, the last thing she told my brother, one of the last things was to bring home a victory. We did that for her.”
Kavan revealed the meaning behind her No. 17 jersey back in May.
The reason? Her grandmother.
"I wear 17 for my grandma, who was born on November 17, 1928," Kavan said. "She is 97 years old, and softball is her favorite part of most days. Her love and support for me knows no bounds. Though many miles separate us, she is with me every pitch. She doesn't miss a game, and while she sometimes gets too nervous to watch live, she will replay the recording of my games over and over. Through the number 17, I honor her, her love for the game, and her love for life itself.
Kavan's teammates rallied around her and wanted to win just as much for Kavan as for themselves against Oklahoma. The support for Kavan was clear to see throughout the game and in the postgame press conference following the Longhorns' victory over the Sooners.
"Just having the energy and making sure to have her back emotionally and physically," Kayden Henry said. "Today was just for Teagan, it was for her family, and it was a whole lot of love on the field today, it was just a different meaning."
"She told us, and the first thing she said was that she's good and she's ready to go today," Joley Mitchell said "So Teagan Kavan is my hero today."