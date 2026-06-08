Texas Softball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's Coming & Who's Leaving for 2027?

As the final pieces of confetti hit the ground and the dust settles on the Texas Longhorns 2026 season, which was capped off with back-to-back national championships, the team will now shift their attention to building out the 2027 roster.

The college softball transfer portal is officially underway as the portal opened up on Monday morning, and plenty of players looking for their new home have already entered their names. And the Longhorns might shape up to be players in the transfer portal.

Head coach Mike White will have his work cut out for him as he looks to build out his roster ahead of the 2027 season with a chance at a historic three-peat. The Longhorns will have a core of star players returning with Teagan Kavan and Katie Stewart head into their senior seasons, and a talented freshman class.

However, White might look at the transfer portal to add additional firepower to his roster headed into next season. Here's a tracker of each player the Longhorns are adding and losing to the transfer portal.

This article will be updated once more portal news surrounding the Texas softball team rolls in.

Texas' Transfer Portal Additions

Texas Longhorns softball Mike White looks on in the fifth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Player Position Former School Eligibility (year)

Texas' Transfer Portal Departures

Texas Longhorns pitcher Cambria Salmon (25) throws a pitch in the fourth inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Player Position New School Cambria Salmon Pitcher Shylien Brister Infielder

The Longhorns have already seen a pair of their players enter the transfer portal, as sophomore pitcher Cambria Salmon put her name into the portal on Monday, and sophomore infielder Shylien Brister announced her intentions on Saturday.

Salmon was a highly ranked high school prospect out of Beaumont, Calif., who got the chance to make an impact as a freshman during the 2025 season, making 22 appearances. In her first year on the Forty Acres, Salmon tossed a total of 62 innings as she posted a 2.48 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

However, as a sophomore, Salmon took a significantly lesser role in the Longhorns' pitching staff as she made 16 appearances and pitched 39.2 innings throughout the 2026 season. She held a 2.12 ERA and 31 strikeouts in her minimal time in the circle.

Brister found a bit of playing time on the field as a freshman; she appeared in 28 games, nine of which were starts, throughout the 2025 season. The infielder would post a .216 batting average with eight hits and five RBIs.

In her second season with the Longhorns, Brister did not see the field at all in Texas' run to back-to-back national championships. Now the two players from the Longhorns 2024 recruiting class are looking for new homes.

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