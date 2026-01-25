USWNT Takeaways: Trinity Rodman Captains U.S. to 6–0 Rout of Paraguay

The U.S. women’s national team got its 2026 off to a winning start by defeating Paraguay 6–0 in a friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., on Saturday night. The starting XI was the least-capped USWNT in 25 years, with an average of 9.6 caps per game.

On her international debut, Portland Thorns forward Reilyn Turner opened the scoring for the U.S. in first-half stoppage time. In space on the left wing, Turner collected a smart, slipped pass from her Thorns teammate Olivia Moultrie, then dribbled into the box and coolly finished with her left foot at the near post.

After the break, the USWNT quickly exploded into life, netting four times in 10 second-half minutes. Ally Sentnor made it 2–0 in the 47th minute, an own goal from Fiorella Martínez made it 3–0 six minutes later, Trinity Rodman got the U.S.’s fourth in the 56th, and Sentnor got her second of the evening to make it 4–0 less than a minute after that.

Emma Sears came off the bench to put a bow on the game and scored the USWNT’s sixth goal in the 72nd minute. That goal was assisted by Croix Bethune, who picked up her first goal contribution for the USWNT on her sixth cap. Sears now has five goals in 14 appearances for her country.

Trinity Rodman debuts the captain’s armband

Just days after signing her historic new contract with the Washington Spirit, Rodman captained the USWNT for the first time in her career. With 48 caps, the 23-year-old was the most experienced player on the roster.

This was also Rodman’s first time back playing for the USWNT since April 2025, a 2–0 win over Brazil where she opened the scoring. Rodman’s 2025 was marred by injury, missing four months with a back issue and then another month with a knee sprain.

For Rodman to not only return but score while wearing the captain’s armband was a major moment for the player and this team. USWNT manager Emma Hayes wanted to see Rodman step into more of a leadership role and was delighted to see her return in this manner, albeit if there was plenty of “rust” on show.

“I’m happy for her, I really am. It was a hard year, well all know, and she’s ready to move forward. Today symbolizes that. She’s settled, she’s happy, knowing her future is a big weight off of her shoulders. I think she looked rusty,” Hayes told the media.

U.S. forwards’ SoCal connection

The USWNT labored through a first half against Paraguay without finding the back of the net. It was dominating but not clinical. That was until Turner found space and dazzled to break the deadlock and open up the game just before the interval.

To debut and score, and arguably provide the game-changing moment, was special for Turner, who grew up in Southern California in nearby Laguna Beach.

“I honestly can’t put into words how I'm feeling ... beyond words, I can’t describe it,” Turner told TNT Sports. “It’s cool to even get this opportunity to play. This week, four days of training before this game, I think the team has done really well to get to know each other."

While this inexperienced USWNT will need plenty of time to get to know each other, Turner and Rodman, another Southern California native, have deep roots playing on soccer fields in this part of the U.S. The duo played club soccer together at SoCal Blues from the age of 10. To see both on the scoresheet was a full-circle moment in many ways.

A rejuvenated USWNT after the break

The USWNT converted just one of 10 shots in the first half, and that came in the final seconds. But after the break, it was a different story. The USWNT scored five of its nine shots in the second half. A jump from a 10% conversion rate to a 44% conversion rate (the own goal does not count statistically as a converted shot for the USWNT).

Fatigue for a very young and under-resourced Paraguay team certainly played a factor, but whatever Hayes said at halftime certainly made a difference. Although she was coy to give herself too much credit or imply there was some magic wand.

“As always, I’m really process-driven. I shared some key details I felt would be the difference. I said we need to get better at those, and if you do that, the ball will go into the back of the net. We scored five goals in 12 minutes, all the credit to the players,” said Hayes.

Another young leader emerges in Claire Hutton

When Rodman was subbed off, the captain’s armband was handed to 20-year-old central midfielder Claire Hutton. The Kansas City Current stalwart has quickly become one of Hayes's favorite players and has picked up 12 caps since making her debut in February 2025.

While Hutton’s age may imply that she is a surprise choice for leading the team, her demeanor and consistency would say otherwise. She featured in all but one of the Current's matches in their record-breaking 2025 NWSL season.

“A learning moment for her,” said Hayes. “If you worked with her, you would know. She's mature beyond her years. She handles herself as an experienced pro. A tremendous player.”

