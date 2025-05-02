Three Texas Longhorns Named Finalists for Softball Player of the Year
USA Softball recently released its top 25 finalists for Collegiate Player of the Year, and three Texas Longhorns stars are featured, the most players of any school.
The shortlist features junior C/DP Reese Atwood, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan, and senior infielder Mia Scott.
Texas (44-9) will close out the regular season in the series finale against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday in Austin.
Reese Atwood C/DP
The junior superstar concluded her 2024 campaign as a top-three finalist for Player of the Year. Atwood finds herself once more in the running for the best player in college Softball. Atwood posts a batting average of .410, 16 home runs, and 66 RBIs. Atwood's RBI numbers have her at 11 in the nation for the statistic.
She has been pivotal in clutch situations and has willed the Longhorns to victories at times this season. Atwood hit a walk-off grand slam in Texas's 7-3 comeback victory against the LSU Tigers back in early April, the first ever walk-off grand slam in program history.
Teagan Kavan Pitcher
Sophomore Teagan Kavan has quickly established herself as the ace for the Longhorns. Kavan holds a record of 21-4 on the season and a 2.24 ERA. pairing alongside her 183 strikeouts, which places her in the top 15 for the statistic across the country. Kavan's ability to rake in strikeouts has allowed her to become the first Texas pitcher under head coach Mike White to strikeout 100-or-more batters in multiple seasons.
She has had special outings throughout the 2025 season. Back in February, she pitched an extra-inning victory where she amassed 18 strikeouts on the night. And in the Longhorn series against Missouri, Kavan pitched her first career no-hitter in the Longhorns' 8-0 run-rule victory.
Mia Scott Infielder
Mia Scott's senior season is shaping up to be the best of her historic Longhorn career. She currently stands with a .443 batting average, the best mark of her career, and is just six RBI shy of passing her season high. Scott pairs her batting average with seven home runs of the season, which is the second most home runs she's had in her career, and is 15 base hits away from surpassing her season high.