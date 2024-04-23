Report: Texas Basketball Finalizing Home and Home Deal With UConn Huskies
The Texas Longhorns have never been shy about scheduling tough non-conference opponents on the hardwood.
And according to reports, that trend is not set to change anytime soon.
Per College Basketball Today insider Jon Rothstein, the Longhorns are in the process of finalizing a home and home series with the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
According to the report, the series will begin in Austin next season, before moving to Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs next season. Though official dates and times have not been revealed, and there is no timetable for an officiall announcement as of this time.
With they face off against the Longhorns, the Huskies will be coming off of their second consecutive national title under head coach Dan Hurley, following an absolutely dominant showing in the NCAA Tournament this season.
The Huskies ended that incredible stretch with a 75-60 blowout of the Purdue Boilmakers in the title game.
Meanwhile, the Horns could look extremely different in 2024, with star players Dillon Mitchell and Tyrese Hunter entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, and Max Abmas, Dylan Disu, and Brock Cunningham all moving on.
In replacement of those losses, the Horns have brought in three transfers, in Indiana State guard Julian Larry, Indiana State forward Jayson Kent, and Arkansas Guard Tramon Mark.
They also have an extremely talented talented pair of signees in Tre Johnson and Nic Codie on their way to Austin as well.
Rothstein currently has the Huskies projected as the No. 10 team in the nation in his 'Rothstein 45 Poll', with the Longhorns coming in at No. 30.