Texas Longhorns Would be Wise Take A Look Keep An Eye On These 6 IOL Transfers

After finishing the 2025 season with a 9-3 record and missing out on the College Football Playoff, one thing was certain. The Texas Longhorns needed to bolster their offensive line depth before the 2026 season kicked off.

Across their 12 regular-season games, the Longhorns' offense held the No. 96 run game in the country with just 3.9 yards per rush. It was clear that the offensive line play wasn't up to code when facing SEC defenses on a weekly basis.

In a postseason video conference, head coach Steve Sarkisian alluded to the Longhorns being fairly aggressive in the portal. While the offensive linemen in Texas' 2026 recruiting class show great promise, the head coach of the Longhorns was honest when saying that underclassmen rarely start when they first enter the program.

With the transfer portal period in full swing, here are several offensive linemen that the Longhorns should target in the offseason.

Kenton Jerido- South Alabama

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Kenton Jerido (69) and offensive lineman Malachi Carney (77) block Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive end Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

After three seasons with the South Alabama Jaguars, Kenton Jerido has officially entered the transfer portal. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, the interior offensive lineman should be one of the first names that the Longhorns look at.

Jerido has started the last 25 games for the Jaguars and has excelled in both run and pass blocking. In 2025, South Alabama totaled over 2,600 rushing yards, averaging just under 200 per game.

Tellek Lockett - Texas State

The Texas State Bobcats were one of the most dominant rushing teams in the country. With over 3,000 yards on the ground, it's evident that the offensive line was functioning at an extremely high level. A large part of the Bobcats' success in the rushing attack was interior offensive lineman Tellek Lockett.

At 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, Lockett could turn out to be a versatile addition to the Texas offensive depth. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native was labeled a three-star coming out of high school and is currently labeled the No. 24 offensive line name in the portal.

Gavin Marks - Mercer

Interior offensive lineman Gavin Marks could be one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2026 transfer portal. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, the Rolesville, North Carolina native could be a younger addition to the Texas offensive line.

After just one season with the Mercer Bears, Marks entered the transfer portal only a few days ago. He's rated the No. 11 offensive line prospect in the transfer portal and the No. 217-ranked transfer overall.

Carter Miller - UCF

After committing to the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks, offensive lineman Carter Miller eventually ended up at UCF after committing and decommitting to the Colorado Buffaloes. After nine appearances with the Knights, Miller entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Before transferring to UCF, The Brentwood, Tennessee native started all 12 games while being an All-Sun Belt honorable mention for the 2024 season. Miller also accumulated a 76.7 pass-blocking grade from PFF.

Makai Saina - USC

As far as experience goes, Makai Saina is one of the more questionable names in the portal. While the 6-foot-4, 310 pound, offensive lineman certainly has the build for a difference-maker up front, not playing a snap at the D1 level is something to be wary of.

Saina's career at USC was plagued by injuries left and right. With the Trojans having the No. 1 overall 2026 recruitment class, Saina's departure from the program isn't a shocking one. For Texas, Saina presents a depth piece that could potentially earn a starting role if he's healthy. Currently, Saina is rated the No. 15 offensive lineman in the transfer portal.

Deandre Carter - Auburn

There's an argument for Deandre Carter to be the No. 1 offensive lineman currently in the transfer portal. Standing at 6-foot-4 and an impressive 355 pounds, the Mater Dei High School graduate can likely contribute at any Power-Four program.

As impressive as Carter is, he still wasn't able to find a starting spot on the Tigers' offensive line. While he appeared in all 12 games, most of his time came on special teams. While he doesn't necessarily have the experience needed to start at Texas immediately, Carter could prove to be one of the most sought-after prospects by the time the transfer portal window closes.

