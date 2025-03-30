No. 7 Texas Longhorns Sweep Missouri Tigers for Third SEC Series Win
Not even 24 hours after Texas Longhorns sophomore center fielder Will Gasparino recorded his first career multi-homer performance on Friday night, he turned around and did it again on Saturday afternoon.
Gasparino sent two more home runs flying out of the park against the Missouri Tigers in the first game of the series double-header on Saturday. His pair of homers helped the No. 7 Longhorns to a 7-4 win to clinch the series before Texas took the sweep with a 7-1 victory shortly after.
The Longhorns saw a combined 10 home runs across three games to bring home their third SEC series. Their 23-3 record is the best start to a season since 2005.
Texas faced its only deficit of the weekend on Saturday during game one, as an initial 2-0 lead was smothered by the Tigers in the bottom of the second inning. Longhorns redshirt junior starting pitcher Luke Harrison gave up a double and threw an error to get Missouri on the board, and a home run with bases loaded put the Tigers in front at 4-2.
However, junior short stop Jalin Flores swooped in with his second home run of the weekend for two RBI to even the playing field. Gasparino followed suit with a homer of his own to give the lead back to the Longhorns in the top of the third inning and would sail his next homer in the top of the eighth to secure the 7-4 win.
Harrison did not allow another run from the Tigers through the bottom of the fifth inning, and relief pitchers junior Max Grubbs and freshman Dylan Volantis kept it that way for the remainder of the game.
The Longhorns weren't done for the day, and while Texas kept churning out hits, pitching mistakes from the Tigers alleviated the pressure in game two.
Sophomore third baseman Casey Borba made a grand entrance for Texas by knocking his fourth home run of the season for the game's lone score in the second inning.
Missouri starting pitcher Brady Kehlenbrnk allowed a single, two walks and a balk in the top of the third inning before being relieved by Kadden Drew. A walk and a hit-by-pitch from Drew brought in two RBI for Texas, and Drew didn't last to see the next inning.
The Tigers' next pitcher in line, Ben Smith, allowed two walks, a double, a single, a home run from graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler and made an error to extend the Longhorns' lead to 7-0 in the fourth inning.
Missouri entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning as Texas relief pitcher and redshirt senior Andre Duplantier gave up two walks and threw a hit-by-pitch to load the bases for a ground out RBI. It would be Missouri's only run of the game, as Texas capped it off at 7-1 to sweep the Tigers.
Texas returns back to Austin to play Texas State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.