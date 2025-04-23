No. 3 Texas Softball Preview: Oklahoma State Cowgirls
No. 3 Texas softball is returning to familiar territory as the Longhorns take on the Oklahoma State Cowgirls in Stillwater for arguably its toughest non-conference matchup.
The last time the two programs met at Cowgirl Stadium was just last March, and the Cowgirls kept control of their home field with a 2-1 series win in the Big 12. The year before, in Austin, Texas secured a 3-0 sweep.
This time around, the stakes are different. Though the result will impact both teams' overall record, it won't play a part in conference championships. At a 8-8 Big 12 record, Oklahoma State ranks sixth in the league, while Texas holds the third sport in the Southeastern Conference with a 13-5 record.
Texas and Oklahoma State have played each nearly every year since 1997, with the exception of the 2020 season, cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will mark the fewest regular season games slated between Texas and Oklahoma State in the past 28 years, with just one, as the teams were planned to play a three game series in 2020.
The 2024 matchup between them marked the last time the Longhorns were shutout as the Cowgirls got a 3-0 win.
A win on Wednesday would also mark Texas' 13th true road win this season, tying the 2015 season for the third most road wins in a single season in program history. The most remains 2024, with 18.
Two Longhorns could move up the all-time rankings for the program in the matchup. With a win in the circle, sophomore pitcher Teagan Kavan will record her 21st in the season, the most by a Texas pitcher since Hailey Dolcini earned 24 victories throughout the 2022 campaign. Kavan would still be able to break the record with the rest of the season. She is the first Texas pitcher under Mike White to with consecutive 20-win seasons.
Senior utility player Mia Scott is only two walks away from becoming the fifth student-athlete in program history to draw 100-or-more career walks.
Texas will throw the first pitch tomorrow at 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted at ESPNU. The Longhorns will stay in the Sooner State to face Oklahoma in Norman in a weekend series.