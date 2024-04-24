Texas Longhorns DB Austin Jordan To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The spring transfer portal window has seen a handful of Longhorns enter their name into the portal, and defensive back Austin Jordan became the latest to do so.
According to a report by On3's Hawes Fawcett, Jordan is planning to enter his name into the portal and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up. In his two seasons with the Longhorns, he appeared in 25 games totaling 11 tackles, and grabbed his first career interception in the season-opener against Rice in 2023.
As a recruit, Jordan held 20 offers and chose the Longhorns over offers such as Oklahoma, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, and Notre Dame. According to 247Sports, he was ranked as the No. 256 player in the country, No. 21 safety, and No. 41 player in the state of Texas.
He joins notable names such as fellow defensive back Terrance Brooks, running backs Ky Woods and Savion Red, and offensive lineman Payton Kirkland among others to enter their names into the portal. In total, the Longhorns have lost 22 players to the transfer portal counting the previous window and this spring window.