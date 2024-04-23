Another Analyst Calls For Arch Manning Transfer From Texas Longhorns; Here's Why He's Wrong
In what has become a yearly tradition for the backup quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, there is this narrative that because they showed out in the spring game it is time to transfer.
We saw it last season with Maalik Murphy after he exploded in the spring game, and we saw it this past Saturday with Arch Manning. The former five-star freshman saw significant snaps for his first time as a Longhorn and showcased just how much he had improved in one year of sitting behind starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Manning finished the game by completing 19-of-26 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in what was a stellar showing. Realistically, he would be starting at just about every program in America if he wanted to be, but as we have learned, he wants to be a Longhorn.
However, one analyst believes that Manning should look elshwhere
In a recent podcast episode, Barrett Sallee, the host of the “Smothered & Covered” deemed that Manning should enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and "try to find somewhere else to play"
“If it were me, my priorities would’ve changed after that spring game, and I would try to find somewhere else to play,” Sallee said about Manning. “I’m not a Manning. I don’t have as much money as the Manning family, but at some point, if you’re going to get paid a lot more and get a chance to start, that to me is more important than staying loyal to a school I had no loyalty to before, making less money, and not playing football.
"To me, it is that simple.”
If this were another quarterback across the country, sure. However, we know Manning is not your typical college quarterback. Here are the three biggest reasons Manning isn't going anywhere, and why this narrative needs to stop.
1. Timing
Let's just look at this from a timing perspective. He sits one more year and he takes over one as the quarterback for one of the most iconic brands in college football, which by all accounts appears to be his dream school. Was it the "dream" scenario that Quinn Ewers left after last season? Probably.
However, Manning knew when he committed to Texas that the room was loaded with talent, and would likely have to wait his turn. Entering the transfer portal in the spring window would be a great way for Manning to settle for a lesser program.
Realistically he wants to play at the highest level of college football, so just looking around the country there aren't many, if any, top programs in need of a quarterback. If he were to transfer to a school like Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee or Ole Miss he'd find himself in the same situation.
We live in an era where the same people who complain about players not wanting to be loyal to a school, are the ones saying they should leave that same school to cash in. Having two years in this system, and two years to learn behind Ewers will only help Manning that much more.
2. Steve Sarkisian
People often say don't commit to a coach, commit to a program. A great sentiment that has never, and will never, be a mindset that players themselves have. While NIL is a heavy influence in today's game, it's also about relationships. Manning hasn't said much during his time in Austin, but we do know that being developed by Steve Sarkisian was one of his biggest priorities.
“I don’t think it’s about money right now," Manning said in December. "I want to develop from Sark. I was told that good things happen to people who work hard and put their head down, and that’s what I’m focused on.”
Sarkisian has done nothing but help produce NFL quarterback after NFL quarterback, and clearly Manning sees that the Texas head coach can help him achieve the same. It's not to say that there's not other coaches out there that produce quarterbacks, but at the end of the day it is what Manning thinks is best for his career.
3. Texas Is Home
His recruitment was one of the best-kept secrets in the entire country when it went down. There were no real leaks, and the family made it known it was his choice. However, if you go scour the internet, you'll find a video of a pre-teen-aged Manning saying he wants to go to Texas. It's been a place that he's long had his eyes on and one that he feels like he can be himself. Back in December, Manning revealed that he felt like he could be a bit of a wallflower in Austin compared to other college football towns.
“Austin for me was a good spot just because I can kind of blend in a little bit more in a big city rather than Oxford (Mississippi) or Athens (Georgia) or Tuscaloosa (Alabama),” Manning said. "That’s a place I would want to go to college if I wasn’t playing football."
A major part of the argument for him leaving is he's missing out on NIL. For those who follow the program closely, it has never been about the money for him. If he really wanted to, Manning could be one of the top-earning athletes in NIL as the backup at Texas. His lone NIL deal was one where he donated all of the proceeds to charity, and it has already been established he won't be partaking in NIL until he's the starter.
In an era where people complain constantly about athletes not staying true to their word or only being about the money, Manning is showcasing his values in other aspects. The ones we all pretend that everyone should care about. The word loyalty was used in the argument as a sort of knock on Manning, but why shame someone for working their way to the top rather than leaving when things don't automatically fall in line for you?