Report: Texas Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Linked to AFC Team in NFL Draft
AUSTIN -- At the very least, Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy will be a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, with a high expectation that he'll be off the board by the end of the first round.
Pinpointing which team will grab him is a bit tougher to figure out, but one NFL insider is reportedly hearing rumblings about where Worthy could end up.
In his latest mock draft, SI's Albert Breer wrote that he's been hearing that the Miami Dolphins could be targeting Worthy at No. 21 overall. However, he also mentions that the need to address the offensive line could outweigh what many would consider to be the "sexy" pick.
"I’ve heard Xavier Worthy here, and that’d be exciting," Breer wrote of Miami's first-round pick. "But they need Fautanu (even though he’s been flagged for a knee issue that could be a problem later in his career), who is a natural as a versatile, high-character player who should acclimate quickly to the pros."
If Worthy ends up in Miami, he'd join what would be a dangerously-fast receiving corps that features Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Of course, Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a time of 4.21. Adding this kind of speed to South Beach could make the Dolphins' offense even more deadly.