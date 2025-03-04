Longhorns Country

Texas QB Arch Manning Announces New NIL Partnership With Fun Video

Three generations of the Manning family starred in hilarious promotional video for Uber.

Isa Almeida

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning has piled up NIL deals since the end of his redshirt freshman season. Previously announced as a Red Bull athlete, Manning has now signed transportation company Uber.

Uber shared the new partnership on Tuesday, with a video of Manning, his father Cooper and grandfather Archie taking a ride in a Waymo -- the newest self-driving cars offered by the company.

Nov 12, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback recruit Arch Manning along with his father Cooper Manning on the sidelines before the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

In the video, the three Mannings are sat in the backseat as the wheel moves automatically.

"I don't see a driver," Archie said as his son and grandson laughed.

In a rare public sight of the three generations acting casually with one another, Cooper pokes fun of his son.

"Son, do you Uber to class?" he asked. "Because I noticed you get a lot of parking tickets. You must be driving somewhere."

Arch defended himself, saying that tickets around campus are brutal and that Uber is the way to go. Archie then praises the self-driving car, as it's better than his grandson's drive from the airport.

This is not the first time a Texas star takes on a partnership with Uber. During the Super Bowl, Texas alumnus, super fan and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey acted in an Uber Eats commercial. The specific value of this partnership has not been released, but Manning's On3 NIL Valuation sits at $6.5 million, above any other high school or college athlete.

Manning has been a star since before signing with Texas, and for the past two years, waited in the bench for an opportunity as Quinn Ewers took the starting role. But in 2025, it's finally his time, and if companies already wanted his face, he'll be getting more offers than ever.

