Arch Manning Era Officially Under Way After Quinn Ewers Declares for NFL Draft
The long-awaited news has come, Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers officially announced his intentions to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.
This not only means Ewers will leave the Forty Acres with a legacy that puts him among the best Texas quarterbacks of all time. But also it means for the Longhorns, there's a "new sheriff" in town.
And while it is yet to be seen whether this one stars in next season's series of Dr. Pepper commercials, the Arch Manning era is officially underway for the Longhorns.
The former five-star prospect and nephew to Peyton and Eli Manning waited his turn for two years behind Ewers and will now assume the reins of the Texas offense. And while he will be considered a "first-year" starter, the expectations are still going to be high. Especially after the fact that Texas fell just one game short of appearing in the national championship game for the second season in a row.
But also because fans have already been given a preview of what a Manning-led football team looks like in Austin.
Manning will head into his redshirt sophomore season already with two career starts under his belt. In the absence of Ewers, due to an oblique injury, Manning started in both of Texas's wins over Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.
In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, while completing 68.3 percent of his passes. Manning finished his sophomore year with 10 appearances, where he threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions. However, he also rushed for 108 yards and four more scores.
With his arm and legs, Manning gives Texas a dual-threat quarterback. Something they seemingly lacked at times during Ewers's time under center.
