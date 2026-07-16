The Biggest Challenge Opposing Coaches Face When Preparing for Texas

Steve Sarkisian's sixth year as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns kicks off in just under two months, and as is usually the case, the Burnt Orange are expected to be in the national championship picture, especially after last year's three-loss campaign didn't allow any playoff contention for the team.

With the abundance of success in the offseason with the transfer portal, reeling in a pair of elite running backs and one of the best wide receivers in the country, as well as filling in the holes on defense for some NFL draft departures, opposing teams have a lot of notes to take on the 2026 Texas team.

But there's one thing that needs to be at the top of that list.

Texas' Biggest Advantage Over The Opposition in 2026

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As incredible as the on-field talent is for the Longhorns, the biggest chess match is happening on the sidelines with whatever defensive coaches having to figure just what head coach Steve Sarkisian is about to do.

Sarkisian's experience as an offensive play caller is well documented from his early quarterback coaching with the USC Trojans during the Leinart-Bush years, all the way to the various offensive coaching roles he held under Nick Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide before coming to Austin.

Sark's gameplans have revolved around picking one formation and then doing about 1,000 different plays from it, nothing more than an illusion of simplicity.

For instance, if Texas lines up with a pair of tight ends three times in a row, the first play could be a rush to the outside, the second play could be a deep shot with play action, and the third play could be a run-pass option with a slant for some quick and easy yardage.

To a defense, this could all look the same, and it forces linebackers and even some secondary players to hesitate and reassess their coverage, and by the time they do figure out exactly what play is being ran, 20 yards have been gained by the Burnt Orange.

And with Arch Manning coming into this season with much more experience and a wider range of skills, don't expect any of that to change any time soon, as his ability to read plays, adjust protections, call effective audibles, and thrash a defense with his legs makes Sarkisian's job of play calling all that much easier.

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