FINAL Tulane Transfer Portal Update: January 17th, 2026

With the final day of the transfer portal behind us, we look at what the Wave snagged at the last second out of the portal. Along with this, we'll preview Sunday's article in which we'll grade Tulane's transfer portal endeavors.

Keep in mind these are unofficial until confirmed by both schools.

DB Kajuan Banks | FROM USF TO Tulane

The 5'10, 188 -pounder is from Havana, Florida, where he attended high school at Amos P. Godby. While there, Banks would run track and qualify for the regional qualifier in the 100-meter dash as a junior. He was also a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that made the 2A state track meet while he was a sophomore.

The defensive back would come out of high school as a three-star recruit, ranking as the 61st best player in Florida, and the 46th best safety in the country. He would become a Gamecock in 2022, as he would commit to the University of South Carolina. He only played two years, however, and wouldn't see much of the field during those two years.

Banks would play an essential roll in the Bulls defense after he transferred to USF in 2024. In his debut year, he accounted for 30 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, four passes defended, and two sacks. In spite of this effort, Banks wouldn't see much of the field in 2025 for the Bulls, opting out of the bowl game at the end of the year as well.

After retaining some of the DB room this year and with additions like Macho Stevenson to the room, Tulane looks to further reinforce its defensive back rotation with this signing.

WR Gabe Daniels | FROM Syracuse TO Tulane

Norcross, Georgia native Gabe Daniels was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Standing at 6’2, 195 lbs, Daniels also ran track when he was in high school, qualifying for state in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as a sophomore. The speedster holds a sub-11 second 100-meter and a sub-22 200-meter as well.

The wide out also had some history playing corner in high school. In 2022, he saw snaps on both sides of the field, but would be ushered back primarily into the offense in 2023.

Daniels saw the field quite a bit during his freshman year at Syracuse. He would only haul in two catches for 29-yards and a TD, but would also contribute a tackle on the defensive side of the ball as well.

It'll be intriguing to see what the Wave want out of the two-way talent in Gabe Daniels. What we'll likely see, however, is the Wave utilize his offensive capabilities, just as the Orange did.

Sunday's Preview

This Sunday, January 18th, we’ll give letter grades on how we felt the Wave performed in the portal when it came to the positions we felt like they needed to address. We’ll do an in depth dive on how we feel the players will impact each position, and what they bring to the table regarding their own skills and strengths.

The previous two articles regarding the offensive and defensive transfers did not mention the players we talked about today. Here is the updated graph with the duo added.

